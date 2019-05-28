Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.83.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company.

NYSE MTN traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,026. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $302.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.23. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total transaction of $216,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,286.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $1,134,165.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,381.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Vail Resorts by 3,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

