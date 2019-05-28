Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.83.
MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company.
NYSE MTN traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,026. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $302.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total transaction of $216,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,286.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $1,134,165.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,381.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Vail Resorts by 3,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
