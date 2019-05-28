US Well Services Inc (USWS) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of US Well Services in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for US Well Services’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.90 price objective on the stock.

Shares of USWS opened at $7.80 on Monday. US Well Services has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $533.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in US Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in US Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in US Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in US Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

