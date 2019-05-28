US Bancorp DE Buys 5,197 Shares of DXC Technology Co (DXC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 38,112.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in DXC Technology by 53.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 41,289 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in DXC Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 507.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in DXC Technology by 19.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,373,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,654,000 after acquiring an additional 381,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DXC. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. 39,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,967. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $100.87.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

