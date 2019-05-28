US Bancorp DE Acquires 24,604 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBML. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IBML traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. 16,290 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.0376 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

