Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Position Lowered by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 322.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAP stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $113.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.38. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $30.91.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.41 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Research analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

