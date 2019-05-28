Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $261.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.