Truewealth LLC Sells 442 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Truewealth LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,090,409,000 after buying an additional 16,757,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,681,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,572,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,005 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,858.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728,818 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,175,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,504 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on CVS Health to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $96,744.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.97. 111,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,793,190. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

