Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.71 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tower Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $15.49 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $310.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.67 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,526.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 72.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $183,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.