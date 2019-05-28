Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.71 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tower Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $15.49 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,526.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 72.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $183,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
