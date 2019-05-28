Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,826 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $198,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Total System Services by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $3,518,907.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSS traded up $8.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.60. 171,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,832. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Total System Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $980.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Total System Services from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Total System Services from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

