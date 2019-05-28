Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CSFB set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

TSE TD opened at C$76.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$65.56 and a 12 month high of C$80.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.38298893996178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.52%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

