Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $35,000 in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 86 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,086.0% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 403,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,591,000 after buying an additional 390,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,921,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,806,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 11,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.21. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.18 and a 52-week high of $488.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Claire H. Bristow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

