Toro Co (TTC) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,813,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,539,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Toro by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 6,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $410,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,637.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Buhrmaster sold 9,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $605,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,871.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,185 shares of company stock worth $1,909,052 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

