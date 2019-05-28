Time New Bank (TNB) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Binance and BigONE. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $13.28 million and $946,221.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00381939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.01382613 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00143289 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00014549 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,612,987,802 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, OKEx, Hotbit, BigONE, Ethfinex, Bibox, Binance, CoinBene, C2CX, Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.