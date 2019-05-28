Tierion Trading Up 27.1% Over Last Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Tierion token can now be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. Tierion has a market capitalization of $15.04 million and $7.09 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00381282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.01388281 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00144046 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015018 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Huobi, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

