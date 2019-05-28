TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TFS Financial an industry rank of 91 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TFSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded TFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in TFS Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 225,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 503.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 86.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

