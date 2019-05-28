Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $18,683,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at $108,629,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 76,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $9,016,896.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,876,858.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nomura assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.18.

TXN opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

