Tech Square Trading LP Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NIO)

Tech Square Trading LP acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,743,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NIO by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NIO. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.20 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on NIO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $6.20 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.70 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

NIO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,445,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,002,328. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

