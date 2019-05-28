Tech Square Trading LP Buys New Stake in Elastic NV (ESTC)

Tech Square Trading LP acquired a new stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 20.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ESTC stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.87. 6,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,380. Elastic NV has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $100.43.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTC. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.
In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 6,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $494,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 1,300,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $107,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,992,322 shares of company stock worth $165,417,880. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.
