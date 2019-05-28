Tate & Lyle (TATE) PT Raised to GBX 795

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 795 ($10.39) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 736.82 ($9.63).

LON:TATE opened at GBX 752.80 ($9.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 596.20 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

