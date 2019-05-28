Target Co. (TGT) Position Boosted by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Target by 62.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $410,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $143,781.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,370. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

