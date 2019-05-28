Tapestry Inc (TPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,395,636 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the April 15th total of 8,258,084 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,244,401 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Macquarie set a $40.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tapestry from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

TPR stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $453,553,000 after buying an additional 6,994,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,566,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,224,030 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $234,709,000 after buying an additional 2,275,445 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,401,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,406,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

