Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCMD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.96. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $933.00 million, a P/E ratio of 145.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.08.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 27,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,952,912.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,631,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,209 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.