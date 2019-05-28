Synovus Financial Corp Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in General Mills by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 118,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $5,730,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,112,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,764,784. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.94. 201,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,229. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

