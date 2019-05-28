Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,081 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $54,563,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $40,018,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FireEye by 114.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,854 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $55,438,000 after buying an additional 1,764,847 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $22,171,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

FEYE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. 62,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,755. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. FireEye Inc has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $20.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information security company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.22 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FEYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $48,507.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,060 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,772.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

