Symrise (SY1) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.50 ($91.28) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €78.90 ($91.74).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €84.74 ($98.53) on Friday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

