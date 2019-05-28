SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Hold Rating for SemGroup (SEMG)

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered SemGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SemGroup in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Get SemGroup alerts:

SemGroup stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. 1,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,221. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 1.74. SemGroup has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $611.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.89 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SemGroup will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of SemGroup by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SemGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.