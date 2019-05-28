Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 159,822 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,510,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,822 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $39,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. 59,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,413. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.92 million. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $267,634.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,861.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,218 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-purchases-159822-shares-of-juniper-networks-inc-jnpr.html.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.