Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Dell Inc. (DELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,193 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $36,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Dell by 823.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dell in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Dell during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.91.

Shares of NASDAQ DELL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Dell Inc. (DELL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-increases-position-in-dell-inc-dell.html.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.