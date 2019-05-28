Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $5,428,828.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $637,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,550 shares of company stock worth $21,376,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Stryker to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $184.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $199.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

