Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 246,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,421,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3,692.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 125,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,352 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,854,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,193,000 after purchasing an additional 69,989 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.49. 14,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,907. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $165.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $281,507.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

