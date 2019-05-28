STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,259 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 44,419 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics NV has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

