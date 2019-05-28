State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,440 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,114,000 after buying an additional 331,995 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $627.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

