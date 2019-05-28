State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 22,672 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,710,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,358,000 after acquiring an additional 735,209 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,501,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,762,000 after acquiring an additional 47,846 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,448,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,529,000 after acquiring an additional 286,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $51,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The GEO Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE GEO opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The GEO Group Inc has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.83 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

