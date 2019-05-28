Stagecoach Group plc (SGC) Receives GBX 155 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 155 ($2.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target (down from GBX 190 ($2.48)) on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC raised their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of SGC stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Thursday. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 113.90 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $721.54 million and a P/E ratio of -18.48.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

