Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) will be announcing its Q1 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $177.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPWH. ValuEngine cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

