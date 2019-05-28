Splunk’s (SPLK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Splunk to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Splunk to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Splunk from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.48.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $119.30 on Friday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -75.03 and a beta of 2.03.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David F. Conte sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total value of $638,997.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $1,001,351.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,860,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,271 shares of company stock valued at $15,613,440 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 329 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.