Spinnaker Trust Purchases 513 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $128.55. The company has a market capitalization of $226.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $596,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $1,958,211. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

