Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Position Trimmed by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands accounts for 2.3% of American Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $25,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.39.

NYSE:SPB opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $906.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.57 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

