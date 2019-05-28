SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Position Raised by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 95.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.
SDY opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $101.92.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
