SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 974,594 shares.The stock last traded at $37.05 and had previously closed at $36.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,426,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,269,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,255,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 983.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 520,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 472,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,290,000.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

