SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) Position Reduced by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,233.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. 1,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,822. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $32.11.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

