Snap Inc (SNAP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Snap were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Snap by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 236,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Snap by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260,731 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Snap by 1,278.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Snap by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 85,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Snap from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $182,225.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,033,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,743.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $645,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,671,002 shares of company stock valued at $67,509,476 in the last quarter.

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.17. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $320.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.28 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 92.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/snap-inc-snap-shares-sold-by-stephens-inc-ar.html.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.