Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.23.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $174,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $415,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,878,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,315 shares of company stock worth $9,981,691 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 55,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 135,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 593.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 178,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.52. 799,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,257. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $104.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.93%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.