Silver Heights Capital Management Inc Has $28.76 Million Holdings in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Silver Heights Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Stericycle accounts for approximately 14.5% of Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $28,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1,253.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stericycle by 6,998.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,615,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stericycle news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 260,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $14,884,754.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,631,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Stericycle Inc has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $852.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

