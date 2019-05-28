Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,778.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,608,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,545,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,309,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,175,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,577,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

