Signature Wealth Management Group Takes $671,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH opened at $247.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,683 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.84.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

