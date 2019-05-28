Short Interest in UBS Group AG (UBS) Drops By 16.7%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,603,981 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 18,721,057 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,126,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NYSE UBS opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBS shares. FIG Partners cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in UBS Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 101,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in UBS Group by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 113,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 78,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in UBS Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 198,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

