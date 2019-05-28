Shopify (SHOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shopify provides a multi-tenant, cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company is benefiting from a diversified expanding merchant base. Robust performance of Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is a key catalyst. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry in the past year. Shopify continues to launch merchant-friendly applications to meet the requirements of a dynamic retail environment, consequently bolstering its merchant base. Moreover, the company is benefiting from retail’s rapid transition to mobile and social sales channels. Initiatives aimed at international expansion and innovative expansion of services remains noteworthy. Nonetheless, increasing investments on product development, infrastructure and platform are likely to limit margin expansion in the near-term.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mackie raised their target price on Shopify from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shopify from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $200.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.81.

SHOP opened at $275.85 on Friday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $280.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of -452.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,599,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,657,000 after acquiring an additional 357,313 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 56.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,920,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 91.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,312,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,041 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,403,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,063,000 after acquiring an additional 91,669 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 378.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 865,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,764,000 after acquiring an additional 684,365 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

