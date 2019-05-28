Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $620,000 in Axos Financial Inc (AX) Stock

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. Axos Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $45.18.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

