Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Celestica Inc (CLS)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 146.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,629 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Celestica by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Celestica by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 302,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Celestica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.39.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $891.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

